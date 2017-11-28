Morocco: HIV New Infections in Morocco Down By 44 Percent Between 2004 and 2016, Minister Says

Rabat — The number of HIV new infections in Morocco has dropped by 44% between 2004 and 2016 thanks to the significant progress made by the Kingdom in terms of coverage and access to HIV preventive and curative care services, said Tuesday in Rabat acting minister of Health, Abdelkader Amara.

These results were hailed by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), which said in its report issued last July that the Kingdom has achieved important results in fighting HIV, which makes it a model in the MENA region, Amara said during an event organized to celebrate the World AIDS Day, which takes place on the 1st December each year.

Thanks to screening efforts, the number of people living with HIV who know their HIV status increased from 37% in 2011 to 63% by the end of 2016, above the MENA region average of 53%, he said, noting that the number of people receiving free antiretroviral treatment has almost tripled, from 4,047 in 2011 to 11,246 in June 2017.

Regarding HIV transmission from mother to child, the minister said that the coverage rate of HIV-positive pregnant women that receive preventive treatments increased from 33% in 2011 to 62% in 2016, compared to less than 20 pc in the MENA region, he added.

A national HIV testing campaign was launched on November, 27, and will run through December, 27, in all the regions of the country.