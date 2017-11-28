Gambia: MMA - Gambia's Fatty Endures First Pro Defeat in France

Gambia's Junior Karanta Fatty this weekend had his first taste of defeat since turning professional in Mixed Martial Arts.

The 26-year-old was punished for running out of steam after French-born opponent Soufiane Boukichou launched a late rally.

Born in Sweden to a Norwegian mother and a Gambian father, Karanta was looking to end the year on a high to add to his reputation ahead of the Cage Fight next year February.

But it didn't work out as he'd hoped, as he wore down in the second round which Soufiane, who had the home fans roaring him, capitalised on, eventually securing him victory.

Junior cut a desolate figure in the aftermath of the fight but vowed to come back stronger, insisting he'd learned his lessons.