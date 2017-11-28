28 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: MMA - Gambia's Fatty Endures First Pro Defeat in France

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's Junior Karanta Fatty this weekend had his first taste of defeat since turning professional in Mixed Martial Arts.

The 26-year-old was punished for running out of steam after French-born opponent Soufiane Boukichou launched a late rally.

Born in Sweden to a Norwegian mother and a Gambian father, Karanta was looking to end the year on a high to add to his reputation ahead of the Cage Fight next year February.

But it didn't work out as he'd hoped, as he wore down in the second round which Soufiane, who had the home fans roaring him, capitalised on, eventually securing him victory.

Junior cut a desolate figure in the aftermath of the fight but vowed to come back stronger, insisting he'd learned his lessons.

Gambia

Finance Minister Presents Budget Estimates

The Minister of Finance Amadou Sanneh, yesterday presented the estimates of revenues, recurrent and development… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.