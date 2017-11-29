Mutare — Zanu PF national Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa said former First Lady Grace Mugabe captured the party's structures way back just after the 2013 harmonized elections.

"We voted for President Mugabe in 2013 but we discovered that thereafter that his leadership style had changed. It was no longer the Mugabe that we knew. He was no longer in charge," said Chinamasa.

He was addressing party members during the first extra ordinary Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) after President Mugabe's ouster.

Chinamasa, who was also a target of Grace Mugabe's G40 faction before the coup, said some of the politburo deliberations and agreements were reversed by Grace Mugabe at State House.

"Some of the politburo members were now going to report straight to Grace at Mazowe and we asked ourselves whether 'are we going to make it in 2018? This meant to us that voting for President Mugabe in 2018 was going to be like voting for Grace," said Chinamasa.

He said the interface rallies by Grace Mugabe were meant to ruin the ruling party.

"There were 39 names from Manicaland which were recommended for expulsion including Oppah Muchinguri. Imagine a person who joined us yesterday was now on the forefront of expelling our Cdes!" said Chinamasa.

He showered praises on Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwengwa for taking a bold stance to restore order in the party.

"We are grateful to our fellow comrades Mahiya and Victor Matemadanda because they were unlawfully arrested and detained by police," he said.

He said together with Muchinguri they had to put their heads on the block to tell the masses at Harare grounds that "Mugabe must resign".

"No one was prepared to volunteer to make such public statements. We were afraid our numbers would fail to constitute a quorum to impeach Mugabe and it would backfire for us," said Chinamasa.

He also told the supporters that former minister of State for Manicaland Mandi Chimene, Secretary for Youths Kudzi Chipanga, acting Manicaland province chairperson Samuel Undenge and his wife Letina were expelled from the party.

Chimene is reported to be in Mozambique.