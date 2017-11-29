28 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Another Blow as Muguna Ruled Out of Cecafa

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna has been ruled out of the upcoming CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup after picking a thigh injury, five days to the regional tournament scheduled to kick-off on Sunday.

Muguna, the 2016 Footballer of the Year, becomes the second player to be ruled out due to injury after his club-mate defender Harun Shakava pulled out on Sunday.

The K'Ogalo midfielder has been replaced by Thika United's Brian Tsuma in the squad that reported residential camp on Sunday at Nairobi's Utalii Hotel.

Hosts Harambee Stars will take on the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda in their opening match on the December 3 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kenya who are drawn in Pool A will then take on Tanzania, Zanzibar and guest team Libya as they hope to reclaim the title they last listed in 2013 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Pool B is headlined by defending champions Uganda who will take on Ethiopia, Burundi, South Sudan and guest team Zimbabwe.

Full Squad in camp

Goalkeepers

Boniface, Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars) Isaac Kipyegon (Zoo Kericho)

Midfielders

Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Whyvonne Issuza (AFC Leopards), Brian Tsuma (Thika United), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ovellah Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar)

Strikers

Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Benjamin Mosha (Sony Sugar), Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho)

Kenya

