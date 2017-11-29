28 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya to Grant All Africans Visas At Points of Entry - Uhuru

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Focus
(file photo).
By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that all Africans wishing to visit Kenya be issued with visas at various points of entry.

Speaking during his maiden speech following his inauguration for a second term in office at the Kasarani Stadium, the Head of State expressed hope that this would prompt other African states to open up their borders in order to promote free movement.

He stated that the visas would not be issued on a reciprocal basis and was made to enable free trade and cooperation with the various African nations.

"The freer we are to travel and live with one another, the more integrated and appreciative of our diversity, we will become. The political balkanization that risks our mutual security, the negative politics of identity, will recede as our brotherhood expands to embrace more Africans," he said.

"Today, I am directing that any African wishing to visit Kenya will be eligible to receive a visa at the port of entry. To underscore Kenya's commitment, this shall not be done on the basis of reciprocity."

More on This

He further announced that all East African Community nationals are free to work in Kenya without work permits with all that is needed being their national IDs and for them to observe the stipulated laws.

"As a mark of our continued commitment to you, our Brothers and Sisters in the East African Community; from today, you will be treated like Kenyans. Like your Kenyan brothers and sisters, you will need only your identity card. You can now work, do business; own property, farm and if you wish, and find a willing partner, you can marry and settle in Kenya," he stated.

He stated that the decision was driven by the desire for deeper regional integration.

"As l welcome you, l remind you that equally you shall be subject to the same rules and laws as your Kenyan brothers and sisters," he said.

"You are our closest friends; our fate and yours are joined at the hip; our troubles and triumphs are yours, and yours are ours. I will work with you, my brothers, the leaders of the East African Community, to bring a renewed energy and optimism to our union," he stressed.

Earlier, he received a 21-gun salute from the Kenya Defence Forces, to affirm him as the Commander in Chief.

That marked the beginning of a second five-year term after a prolonged electioneering period, characterised by divisiveness.

More on This

Cotu Hails Kenyatta's Directive on Free Movement for E.Africans

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.