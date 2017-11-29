Photo: laprosperiteonline

The Free State province has nominated former African Union chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its preferred candidate to become the ANC president when Jacob Zuma steps down in two weeks time. This is the first province to officially put its weight behind what could potentially become the ANC and the country's first female president.

The provincial general council (PGC), which was scheduled to start at 11:00 only kicked off after 16:30, with the provincial leadership blaming independent electoral agency Elexions for the delay.

David 'DD' Mabuza, who is a chairperson of the party in Mpumalanga, emerged as the province's favourite to take over from Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Free State's own chairperson and premier Ace Magashule was nominated for Secretary General, while the current deputy Jessie Duarte was nominated to retain her post. Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was nominated for chairperson.

ANC Women's League (ANCWL) treasurer Maite Nkoana-Mashabane received the nod for treasurer general of the party. The slate is similar to the one pronounced by both the ANCWL and the ANC Youth Leagues.

Magashule, however, refused to reveal how many numbers each candidate received, telling journalists it would take a while to consolidate the numbers, he also said they would be sent at a later stage.

Media was also not allowed during the counting process but was called in to hear the names of the top 6 officials as they were being announced.

Two insiders told News24 that Dlamini-Zuma received 209 nominations, while Ramaphosa only managed 44.

Mabuza got 204 nods, while Lindiwe Sisulu received 28 and Magashule received an overwhelming 216 nominations from the branches.

Senzo Mchunu, who is on Ramaphosa's slate received 32.

Magashule said a list of additional members would also be sent out to the media at a later stage.

Absent deputy

The PGC, which some told News24 took them by surprise when the province announced on Monday afternoon that it was taking place, happened without Magashule's deputy Thabo Manyoni, who is expected to challenge him for chairperson when it holds its provincial elective congress on Friday.

Manyoni told Talk Radio 702 earlier that he was boycotting the PGC - a move which was supported by several other delegates in the province. Magashule told delegates that he and Manyoni had no issues and that he excused himself from the sitting and was in Pretoria.

"Don't worry about Manyoni he is my brother," said Magashule, assuring delegates that he and his deputy were "solid".

Source: News24