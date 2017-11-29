Ngezi Platinum contributed the highest number of players on the 2017 Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

Tonderai Ndiraya's men finished in third place on the final log standings but had midfielder Tichaona Mabvura, defender Quard Amin and striker Terrence Dzukamanja all making it to the calendar.

Only the top five teams had players on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

Champions FC Platinum contributed Rodwell Chinyengetere and Kelvin Moyo while runners up Dynamos had skipper Ocean Mushure and striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa. Chicken Inn, who finished in fourth place, contributed two -Moses Jackson and Matawu.

Caps United who ended the season in the fifth place after a late bid also had two. They are Dominic Chungwa who finished as the top goal scorer with an incredible 17 goals and midfielder Devon Chafa.

But there are question marks on the omission of FC Platinum midfielder Winston Mhango who has been one the heroes of their campaign.

Mhango made it to the calendar last season even though his team was beaten to the championship by Caps United. This season he has also been shining like a beacon and certainly deserved a place on the calendar.

Black Rhinos striker Lot Chiwunga is also another surprise omission having netted 12 goals-the same as Ntouba.

There was also no goalkeeper on the calendar for the first time in the history of the soccer stars with Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze being over looked despite some good performances which saw him managing 18 clean sheets in the campaign.

FC Platinum goalkeeper Walace Magalane was another surprise omission despite his heroics between the sticks that saw him conceding just three goals in 13 matches.