29 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kambwili Faces Fraud Charges

Photo: Zambia Reports
Chishimba Kambwili (file photo).
By Charles Sakala

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili will have to face another round of fraud charges.

This comes a weeks after he was acquitted of similar charges.

According to the warn and caution yesterday, Kambwili faces three counts of fraud, uttering of false documents and giving false information to a public officer.

Kambwili spent part of Tuesday morning being interrogated for the three charges at Police Headquarters.

His supporters turned up in good numbers to offer solidarity of the National Democratic Congress 'consultant'.

