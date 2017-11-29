28 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Searches for Hubby's Sperms in Maid's Privates

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Harare woman allegedly shoved her hands into her maid's privates saying she was looking for her husband's sperms after suspecting she had sex with him.

Angela Mbada was recently dragged to court facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

She is denying the charges.

Allegations against her arose on October 8 this year when she returned from work and found her husband's wet clothes on the floor.

Court heard she then then accused the maid of sleeping with her husband saying the odour in the house confirmed her suspicions.

She ordered the 15 year old girl to lie down before she removed her undies.

She then shoved her fingers into the girl's privates to check if she just had sexual intercourse with her husband or not.

It is alleged that the following day she fired the maid who then went to her relatives who helped her to report the case.

Mbada is denying charges arguing that she did not insert her fingers into her maid's privates as alleged.

She told court that she only asked her to remove her panties.

She said the girl was also wearing her panties adding that she reported the case two weeks after the alleged indecent assault only to fix her.

Zimbabwe

President Announces Amnesty for Return of Cash From Abroad

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has granted a three-month moratorium within which individuals and corporates that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.