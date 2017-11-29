29 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Dianne Schommer Brings Zumba to Rwanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Times
Dianne Schommer.
By Moses Opobo

Dianne Schommer has been living and working in Switzerland for the past 26 years, the last seven of which she has been teaching zumba.

She learnt the sport of zumba ten years ago, while in the U.S. In Switzerland, she was among the first crop of zumba trainers that popularized the sport in the country.

"I was one of the first people who brought zumba to Switzerland. I was in the U.S from where I learnt zumba, and there it was really happening, so I took it with me to Switzerland," she reveals.

Every year she travels back to Rwanda where she has also popularized the zumba sport.

Zumba is an exercise fitness programme. It involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music. The choreography incorporates hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo. Squats and lunges are also included.

At the beginning of October, Schommer travelled to Rwanda, on a mission to test the popularity of zumba among her own.

She has since managed to set up three different zumba classes; one at The Manor Hotel in Nyarutarama (Wednesdays), at the Nyarutarama Tennis Club (Fridays), and at Waka Fitness (Saturdays). Each class lasts one hour.

Schommer is a graduate of sports school, where she specialised in different sports disciplines. But zumba is her first love, and it's the reason she is in Rwanda at the moment.

She is Rwandan and says she wanted to come home and share her passion with Rwandans because zumba is good in many aspects; mental, physical, and anybody gets something out of it.

"With zumba you get to know people. When you're in zumba class you're all on one page, busy working out and feeling good," said Schommer.

"The movements are funny and something to laugh about. You leave when you're sweating like crazy, so it's a really good sport but contrary to popular belief, it's not only for women. It's my passion to help people out and teach them the culture of working out because it's very healthy. You can never lose when you work out," she explained.

In her classes, she teaches different kinds of zumba like Aqua zumba, zumba fitness, and zumba toning.

Like any other zumba class, the exercises are done to a backdrop of Latino music because, Schommer explains, "the founder, Alberto Perlman was Latino (from Colombia) and he's my inspiration."

Following the decent turn out for her zumba classes in Kigali so far, Schommer plans to settle in Rwanda "for good."

"I just begun with zumba but there is more to come. There is another sport called trampoline, it's very good, but it needs a trampoline, so I need to first ship in the equipment. There is also a sport called spinning, which involves cycling a bicycle that is not moving and it also needs equipment."

Rwanda

Govt Seeks Harsher Punishment for Defamation

The Government has proposed harsher punishment for defamation under the new draft Penal Code currently under review. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.