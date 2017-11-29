28 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Campaign for Condom Use Launched Ahead of Aids Day

By Christina Mseja

AS Tanzania prepares to join other nations to mark World Aids Day this Friday, the government yesterday launched condom use awareness campaign, strategically to reduce the disease spread.

The Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abdallah Ulega launched the strategy in Dar es Salaam on behalf of the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled Jenista Mhagama.

Speaking during the event, Mr Ulega said the government is keen to ensure that the strategy is realised, saying plans are underway to mobilise resources to reach wider population. "I call on the public and all stakeholders to use this strategy to increase awareness efforts and use condoms as protection against HIV/AIDS," he said.

He added that the strategy was prepared to explain priorities that are highly considered to reduce the transmission of HIV, sexual diseases and unplanned pregnancies in the country. "This strategy aims at increasing the use of condoms among both women and men from 34 per cent of women and 40.5 for men in 2012 to 55 per cent for all by 2018," he stressed.

Tanzania Commission for Aids (TACAIDS) Executive Director Dr Leonard Maboko advised people to visit health centres across the country to check their health status, especially by testing HIV/AIDS.

"I advise people to consider the proper use of condoms to protect themselves against sexually transmitted diseases. Good health of people is key to a productive nation," he commented.

