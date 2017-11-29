Uganda: For Mugabe, It Was the Army, in Uganda, It May Be Civilians

opinion

Although I was not impressed by Robert Mugabe's overthrow, his departure confirmed my persisted call to negotiate with Museveni out of power if our country must peacefully exit from his long stay.

Just a reminder, I have consistently alluded to the fact that our country will only have a soft landing if Museveni and group are talked out of power. I always give a scenario of how logical it is to prepare where the tree is going to fall before it is cut down.

The behaviour of Mugabe's family members and close associates, as witnessed before and during his overthrow, can be attributed to their being insecure and uncertain about the future of their lives and their ill-gotten property.

It also confirms that when leaders overstay in power, they don't only become vulnerable, but also hostages of a criminal gang around them.

And just like you cannot suddenly stop a habitual drunkard and a chain cigarette smoker or a drug addict from those habits, such dictators are supposed to be sweet-talked out of power so that both the country and those leaders can benefit in that change.

Certainly, after 37 years of suffering, Zimbabwe deserved better than a change of guards it attained; but just like the saying goes that half an office is better than nothing, this change is, for the time being, better than what happened in the likes of Libya or Ivory Coast where those countries jumped from a frying pan to fire.

Coming back to Uganda's fate, I have heard many commentators caution Museveni to wait for Mugabe's surprise fall unless he draws a lesson from his colleague. I partly share in this view, but I strongly feel that Museveni shall be taken by a civil uprising rather than the army.

Second, given the polarization along ethnic, socioeconomic, political and religious lines in this country, his departure shall leave us torn apart beyond repair.

Unlike our situation, Mugabe's former war veteran colleagues still commanded some influence both in the army and politics. But here some generals were unceremoniously retired, others were forcefully put on leave (katebe) and their plight financially is miserable, and a few who are still in government or in the army were made 'impotent'.

Instead, Mr Museveni filled both our civil and coercive forces with young people whom he can summon any time and give any command, however dubious, without any question.

In such a situation, where you have children and grandchildren whom you can even slap and run away with it, it leaves no room to even use your own colleagues to camouflage like you are being overthrown even if you so wished it for your soft landing.

In our case, unfortunately, even majority of his former political colleagues such as Amama Mbabazi, Amanya Mushega, Bidandi-Ssali, etc, fell by the wayside, and a few who remained with him are only there for economic reasons.

He is, instead, surrounded by the likes of Evelyn Anite and Abirigas, none of whom can tell him how doomed our country is if Museveni continues stay on as president.

Yes, from a layman's imagination, Mugabe and his colleagues could have connived to extend their political hegemony; and given the way things un-folded in Zimbabwe, whereby a sacked vice president first convened a meeting with 99 generals which may not be possible elsewhere, and a fallen president could preside over a national function as president after his removal, such a scenario cannot apply here even if it was to be true.

In our case, we are remaining with two passages: the most safe and sober way is to identify level-headed leaders who can tactfully engage Mr Museveni and family to avoid the looming political catastrophe.

The second, which is bound to be harsh, is for both Museveni and members of the opposition putting our heads in the sand and wait for a civil uprising.

And this is likely to be headless and costly, and none of us is taller enough to predict how we shall come out of it.

Lastly, replacement of Museveni with his old guards, no matter whether they are now in the opposition, shall be an extension of his political hegemony.

Any meaningful negotiation must focus on new blood so that we avoid that lot of leaders, most of whom left school, shot their way to power, and today claim to be leaders.

The author is the spokesperson/vice chairman of the People's Progressive Party.