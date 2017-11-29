Nigeria: Tinubu, Two Governors, Others in Buhari's Entourage for EU/AU Summit

Abuja — NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State were among the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire for the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit holding today and Thursday..

The President and his entourage including some ministers were received on arrival at the Houphet Airport by Ivoiren President, Alassane Ouattara.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama led Nigerian delegation which included President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adeshina, Ministers of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Munguno (retd), Nigeria's ambassador, Ibrahim Isa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs and some embassy officials as well as representatives of Nigerians resident in Cote d Ivoire to receive him.

Miss Emmanuella Ejim, presented a bouquet of flowers the President to welcome him to Abidjan, after which he and his entourage were treated to a brief cultural display by Ivorian drummers before proceeding to the Nigerian Ambassador's Residence.

Buhari will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: "Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development," and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.

President Buhari will use the occasion of the Summit to reiterate Nigeria's readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.

The Nigerian leader will attend the official luncheon to be hosted by the government of Cote d'Ivoire in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government and other delegations.

According to the organizers, 83 Heads of State representing 55 African countries and 28 European countries are slated to attend this high-level meeting.

Delegations from partner countries, the African Union Commission, the European Union Commission, regional and international organizations, will also participate at the two-day Summit.