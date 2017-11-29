Business was brought to a standstill at government complex which houses the office of former minister of Manicaland Mandi Chimene as a group of people from Mutare and Penhalonga gathered to celebrate her expulsion from both government and Zanu PF.

Chimene who is reported to be holed in neighbouring Mozambique was recently expelled from the party together with other G40 acolytes after President Robert Mugabe was ousted following a coup dubbed Operation Restore Legacy.

The demonstrators were carrying placards inscribed "Vakuru havatukwi", "Corruption yazopera Rotonga Gamba" while others had posters emblazoned with the face of President Emerson Mnangagwa.

The protesters were singing derogatory songs denouncing what they said were "Chimene's corrupt tendencies and abuse of power".

They accused Chimene of corruptly acquiring land and farms to parcel to her close allies.

"We are here to show solidarity with the rest of the people in the province. We are happy that Chimene is gone. We will not miss her.

"She was very disrespectful to our leadership and she was used by President Mugabe's wife to sow seeds of division in the party to further their political ambitions. The G40 took advantage of Mugabe's advanced age to usurp power," said one demonstrator from Penhalonga

Others urged the new government to reverse all land deals which were approved by Chimene and her G40 colleagues.

Speaking at extra ordinary PCC meeting on Sunday, Muchinguri said Chimene became "big headed" after her dubious appointment as minister of State.

"She was strategically appointed by Grace Mugabe to parcel land and farms to their G40 acolytes. We know it and we will reverse it," said Muchinguri.

When Mnangagwa crossed into Mozambique following his expulsion from both government and the party, Chimene told a Zanu PF rally that he was a border jumper".

Following the incident in which Mnangagwa was treated in South Africa for poisoning, Chimene said the then VP was lying claiming he had eaten raw guavas.