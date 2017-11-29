Angola: Cuanza Norte Holds March to End Violence Against Elderly

Ndalatando — Over a hundred of people from various sectors of society staged a peaceful march in northern Cuanza Norte province on Tuesday to call for an end to the violence against the elderly.

The pedestrian walk is taking place ahead of commemorations of the Elderly Day on November 30, under the motto "Protected elderly people - happy family".

The initiative is meant to draw the society's attention to the need for a greater protection and attention to the elderly, especially those affected by a high vulnerability situation.

The march attracted a high turn out, with stress to the elderly.

According to the provincial director of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Victoria Braga dos Santos the objective is to mobilising the society to abstain from practices of discrimination and violence against the elderly.