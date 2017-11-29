Nigeria: IPI Nigeria Announces Readiness to Host World Press Congress

The International Press Institute (IPI) in Nigeria has announced its preparedness to host the 2018 edition of the World Press Congress, saying it would be the first time in the history of the country to host the largest gathering of media owners and professionals globally.

At a media briefing held in Lagos yesterday, the President, IPI in Nigeria and Chairman of Media Trust, Publishers of Daily Trust Newspapers, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the decision to host the congress was signed in Washington DC United States in October this year.

According to Yusuf, the decision was taken as part of efforts to expose the successes and advancements recorded in the country to the global space, saying most times, the way Nigeria is painted is at variance with the realities on ground.

He said this would present an opportunity for participants across the globe to see how safe and hospitable the country is.

"We understand there are challenges facing the country, but if South Africa could host twice and Kenya once, there should be no reason for Nigeria not to host the congress successfully.

"So we call on all of you to support us and make this a reality. We must sacrifice to ensure we witness a befitting event," Yusuf said.

On his part, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the congress and Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena, pledged the commitment of the committee to make the programme a successful one.

He called on stakeholders in the industry to support the committee, urging volunteers to take part in the various sub-committees already set up.

The former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismailla Isa, said it was time to let the world know that the country is not only peaceful but also investors-friendly.

The Secretary, IPI Nigeria, Raheem Adedoyin, gave this year's theme as, 'Why Good Governance Matters', noting that the theme wouldbe localised to suit Nigeria and Africa at large.