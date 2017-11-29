28 November 2017

Zimbabwe: Nkosana Moyo Says Ready to Work With Mnangagwa

Presidential aspirant, Nkosana Moyo.

Presidential aspirant and leader of the Agenda of People's Alliance (APA) Nkosana Moyo says, his party willing, he would be happy to be part of Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

The former Industry and International trade minister is on record saying Mnangagwa is a better leader than former President Robert Mugabe.

Moyo resigned from government in 2001 sighting corruption and abuse of public funds by senior government officials. He, however, bounced back this year to announce his presidential ambitions saying he would challenge Zanu PF in next year's election.

"I was asked the question do you think Mnangagwa would run the country different and I responded yes of course which I think is true, he could," remarked Moyo then.

The South African based politician affirmed his position on Mnangagwa this weekend when he told journalists in Masvingo that he was willing to work under the new President.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as the country's second President on Friday. He is expected to announce his full cabinet anytime soon.

Many Zimbabweans are hoping the 75 year old President will announce a competent and inclusive cabinet to run government affairs.

Social media is awash with lists of possible cabinet ministers to be appointed Dr Moyo's name was also thrown in the bag.

"They have not yet approached me but if they do I will have to take what-ever they would have offered back to my party for deliberations.

"If we are in agreement with what is on offer and also if they (Zanu PF) agree to our terms yes we can work together," he said.

