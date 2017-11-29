Angola: Missing Fishermen Found in Port Gentil Town

Cabinda — The six Angolan fishermen who went missing on 30 October last year and tracked down last Thursday in maritime locality of Ogooue (Gabon), are in Port Gentil (Gabon).

This was confirmed Tuesday by Elisio Ndonga of the Angolan Consulate in Kouilou and Point Noir (Brazzaville).

Elisio Ndonga told Angop that the Consular authorities and the Angolan diplomatic mission in Libreville continue making diplomatic effort so that the six fishermen arrive this week in the northern Cabinda province, Angola, via Point Noire (Congo Brazzaville).

"We are working with the Gabonese authorities of Port Gentil and the diplomatic mission in Libreville to ensure the arrival of the six fishermen in Cabinda later this week," he said.

The six men went missing when their craft-made vessel got destroyed during fishing activity in the Cabinda's high seas. To ensure their survival, the fishermen were forced to resort to 25-litre containers used to keep water and fuel during the three days of activity.

"It was a lot of faith, luck and miracle, as well as determination they had to survive during this period. The men were dragged by the strong currents of the sea as far as Ogooue (Gabon) having arrived safely," he said.

Elísio Ndonga added that as soon as the Angolan diplomatic mission in Libreville took notice of the fact it sent a team to the site to immediately provide assistance in food and clothing.

The fishermen, who are expected back to their home province (Cabinda) this week, are Emílio Mbouangui, Mateus Beia, Casimiro Luemba, Sebastião Simba, Tomás Ndongo and António Gomes Pucuta.