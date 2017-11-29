Lilongwe — The involvement of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in defrauding Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and the subsequent defence they have offered on the same is a cause for concern for a party that pretends to stand on high moral ground on issues of fraud, corruption and theft of public resources.

The sentiments are contained in a statement that has been released by individuals calling themselves Concerned Citizens who have further called on the party to own up the illegal connection, pay all associated fines and issue a public apology on the same within 14 days.

This has been followed by reports that have come to light that have revealed that MCP has been defrauding LWB for over 2 years coupled with failure to pay K6.8 million in water bills at its National Headquarters in Lilongwe.

In the statement which has been signed by Chairman of the Concerned Citizens Phillip Kamangila, it says it is a pity that an institution which plays a holier than thou attitude towards fraud and abuse of public resources is at the centre stage of defrauding a public institution.

"MCP was on top of its voice accusing LWB and Government for failure to fix the water and sewage problem in Area 18 in time yet the money that the party has been defrauding LWB through the illegal connections was enough have the problem fixed.

"We find the explanation by the Deputy Security General of the party to be abysmal as he wants us to believe that the accumulated bill of K6.8 million is nothing. How can a responsible party that wants to be trusted with power accumulate such bills? Read the statement in part.

The statement says the excuse that the party is giving for the illegal connection as being based on the connection to fire hydrant is lame as it is common knowledge that fire hydrants public water and cannot connect to one single building.

It says; "By failing to acknowledge the problem, the MCP leadership is convincing us that they do not see anything wrong with the illegal action and criminal intent provided it is done by them,"The party has been called upon to name and shame all individuals who were involved in the illegal connection of the water otherwise Malawians will be left with a feeling that the entire party leadership including its President sanctioned the criminal act.

"Government and LWB must treat all illegal connections of water as criminal offences and ensure that any institution and company heads involved in the malpractice must face criminal proceedings," it says.

In a separate interview Kamangila said as Concerned Citizens they thought of coming in after noting that some institutions and companies feel they are above the law and are bent towards crippling public so service providers.

"We believe that water is life and any attempt that appears to defraud the very body that provides water to Malawians is a human right issue," he said.

LWB loses 40% of its water to illegal water connections and just last year the body lost K4 billion through such illegal connections.