Namibia's 2-0 series defeat against Uruguay has seen its world ranking slip even further, while results elsewhere have indicated how competitive Tier Two nations have become.

In numerous international rugby test matches over the past fortnight, Japan and Romania excelled against top tier nations, while Georgia, United States and upcoming nations like Chile, Hong Kong and Germany all posted good results.

Namibia's 39-34 defeat to Uruguay last Saturday saw them dropping one place to 23rd in the world on the latest rugby rankings, while Uruguay remained at 18th.

Namibia have now dropped two places over the past fortnight with both Canada and Hong Kong overtaking them, while a chasing pack that includes Chile, Portugal and Germany is closing in.

In some of the biggest upsets over the past fortnight, Romania stunned Samoa 17-13, while the hosts for the 2019 World Cup, Japan, held France to a 23-all draw.

On 18 November, Romania scored a first-ever victory against Samoa, after a late comeback in Bucharest.

Samoa held a 10-point lead early in the second half, but Romania finished stronger scoring two tries to win the match 17-13.

A week later, Romania once again gave a fine performance before suffering a narrow 25-20 defeat to Tonga. Romania is now ranked 15th in the world and closing in on 13th ranked Tonga and 14th ranked Italy, while Samoa - once ranked amongst the top 10 - has dropped down to 16th.

Japan, who had comfortably beaten Tonga 39-6 on 19 November, nearly caused a massive upset a week later when they drew 23-23 against France.

Japan outscored France by three tries to two, but their fly half Yu Tamura missed a late conversion as France hung on for a draw.

The result sees Japan remaining at 11th in the world, while France - a former World Cup finalist - dropped down to ninth.

Georgia, who narrowly beat Namibia 17-16 at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, continued its impressive rise after beating Canada 54-22 on 11 November and the United States 21-20 a week later. Georgia has climbed to 12th in the world, while the United States is 17th and Canada 21st in the world.

Russia, meanwhile won a Four Nation tournament in Hong Kong after beating the host nation 16-13, Chile 42-11 and Kenya 31-10.

Hong Kong came second after beating Chile 13-6 and Kenya 40-30, while Chile beat Kenya 23-3.

Russia remain 19th in the world, while Hong Kong replaces Namibia at 22nd and Chile moves one place up to 24th in the world.

Germany, ranked 26th in the world, meanwhile, beat 28th ranked Brazil 45-12 on 12 November, but then suffered consecutive defeats against the United States (46-17) and Chile (32-10), although they had to field a second string side against Chile after their first team went on strike due to financial issues.

Over the past year, Germany has already beaten Uruguay 24-21, Romania 41-38 and Kenya 30-29 and they are definitely on the rise.

Namibia open's its Rugby World Cup qualifying campaign in June next year, when the Rugby Africa Gold Cup kicks off, and at this stage, their final match against Kenya on 18 August seems set to decide which African nation will join South Africa at the World Cup.

But it is clear that whoever qualifies from Africa will find the going tough at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.