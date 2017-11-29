Angola: FNLA to Hold Extraordinary Congress in 2018

Luanda — The opposition FNLA party has announced for 2018 its extraordinary congress in order to reflect, among other things, the functioning of party structures.

This was announced Tuesday in Luanda by the secretary general of FNLA, Pedro Dala.

Pedro Dala said that the party's Politburo meets in the second half of December and the Central Committee in January 2018, under the guidance of its president, Lucas Ngonda.

The participants will also review the party's statutes, in accordance with the recommendations of the IV FNLA congress held in 2015, in Luanda.

While the ordinary congress might take place in 2019, according to the party statute that calls the renewal of executive mandates every four years.

In the elections held in 2017, FNLA, under its leader Lucas Ngonda, won a single seat in Parliament.

FNLA Central Committee currently comprises 411 members elected at the congress held in February 2015, while the Politburo has 74 full members and seven alternates.