28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Signs Florianopolis Declaration

Luanda — The Angolan Government signed the Florianopolis Declaration on 20 July, which establishes the creation of the International Center for Research in the Atlantic (Air Center), as well as the setting up of an installation commission that will define a financial plan and implementation of this international and intergovernmental platform.

The document was signed by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, in the context of the 2nd high-level international meeting "Dialogue on Industry, Science and Governance in Atlantic Interactions" held from 20 to 21 November in the city of Florianopolis, in the state of Santa Catarina, in the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Angola's accession to the project would allow capacity building in the country on research areas, integration of researchers and institutions in international research and data management networks on the Atlantic, sharing of scientific data, access to technologies available for the study of climate, land, space and oceans.

The creation of the Air Center aims to establish a coordination mechanism for the Atlantic interactions project and a platform focused on the development of research activities in the areas of climate, land, space and oceans and that will promote the scientific employment of highly qualified human resources.

