29 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: NACC, Fosad Organise Training for SMEs

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) in collaboration with Fosad Consulting has organised a strategic training on 'Managing Small and Medium Enterprises: The Essentials for Success' for Small Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

A statement signed by the Communications Executive, NACC, Ebuka Ugochukwu, said the training which took place on November 16, at Palm View Manor, Victoria Island; Lagos was borne out of the increasing significance of entrepreneurship in wealth creation and employment generation in the country.

The statement added: "To harness this potential and mitigate challenges, the training which was attended by startups, small and medium enterprises across all sectors of the economy. The training focused on financial management; understanding the legal and fiscal environment; accessing incentives and grants; branding; building collaborations and partnerships; creating and sustaining business structure systems and attracting and retaining talents."

