28 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur Tribe Leader's House Damaged

Mellit — King Yasser Hussein Ahmadi's house was searched thoroughly by RSF members

The house of King Yasser Hussein Ahmadi, the leader of the Berti tribe in North Darfur, was stormed by members of the Rapid Support Forces on Friday morning. His house has been searched several times.

The house search in Mellit locality resulted in the damage to some furniture and was conducted "in a humiliating manner", the head of the Berti youth group, Mohamed El Haj Yousif, told Radio Dabanga.

He reported that a number of RSF members, driving 14 Land Cruisers, raided the King Ahmadi's house. "They beat one of the guards, broke the outside door and searched the house."

Inside, they broke chairs and parts of the tribal brass artefacts. "This is the fifth time his house has been searched in this shameful and unfortunate manner," El Haj said. He was unable to report the reasons for the house searches.

