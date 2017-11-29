Sudan: Khartoum Brick Factory Protesters Injured, Overcome By Tear Gas

Khartoum — Tear gas used in renewed clashes between residents of El Jireif East and riot police resulted in the wounding and fainting of 18 people on Monday.

A security force consisting of 71 lorries and 53 other vehicles cordoned-off the brick factories where the repeated protests revolve around. The old factories in the eastern part of this neighbourhood in Khartoum are earmarked to be demolished.

On Monday, residents of El Jireif took out to the street to defend the land, but a joint security and police force used tear gas to disperse the crowd and hit demonstrators with batons. The fighting continued until 4pm.

Listener Badreldin El Haj told Radio Dabanga that one of the demonstrators, Khalid Babikir, lost several of his fingers caused by the explosion of a tear gas canister. Eleven others were injured, while reportedly six people fainted because of suffocation.

Two demonstrators were arrested by the security service. In a demonstration held by residents last week, one person was arrested. On 12 October, El Jireif's residents forced police forces to withdraw from the area, preventing the demolition of brick factories.

The state government has sold the plots to investors, including the brick factories that are considered historical, to be replaced by a new residential area.