28 November 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: CNARED Asks Facilitation to Postpone 4th Round of Dialogue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bella Lucia Nininahazwe

The National Council for the Respect of the Arusha Agreement (CNARED), the main platform of Burundi opposition in exile, asks the facilitation to postpone the on-going dialogue.

In a statement issued by CNARED on 27 November, Pancrace Cimpaye, CNARED spokesman, asks the facilitation to postpone the 4th session of the dialogue that has just started. "CNARED asks the facilitator to postpone this session in order to hold consultations with all stakeholders to agree on a consensual agenda, a joint representation of negotiating stakeholders as well as reassuring security conditions"

CNARED has decided to boycott the fourth session of the inter-Burundian dialogue, held in Tanzania from 27 November to 8 December.

Cimpaye particularly calls for the involvement of the United Nations and the African Union "This dialogue causes dangers that may be harmful to the whole country. I appeal to the international community particularly the UN and the AU to help organise an inclusive dialogue".

Cimpaye says Burundi government is not also present in the dialogue. He wonders then, which parties would sign the agreement.

Bujumbura is represented by Térence Ntahiraja, permanent secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior.

The fourth session of the dialogue between the Burundian government and opposition opened in Arusha on November 27, under the auspices of the East African Community (EAC).

Burundi

Good Morning Africa On the Day Chad and Burundi Were Declared Republics

The people of Burundi and Chad annually celebrate Republic Day on November 28. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.