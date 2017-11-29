Angola - President On His Way to Abidjan for AU/EU Summit

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço left Luanda Tuesday bound for Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, to attend the 5th African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Summit of 29-30 November, going with the motto "Investing in youth for a sustainable future".

João Lourenço was seen off at "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by Vice president of Republic Bornito de Sousa, and Constitutional Court chief Justice Manuel Aragão.

The second vice Speaker of National Assembly Higino Carneiro, the governor of Luanda Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, government members and senior officials of the President's Office, were also at the airport to bid farewell to the president.

At the summit, African and European leaders will discuss the future of existing relations, and focus on investing in youth. This is a key priority for the AU and EU as 60% of the African population is under the age of 25.

Other priorities for the AU-EU partnership will equally be discussed during the summit, including such topics as peace and security, governance and democracy, human rights, migration and mobility and investment and trade.

In 2014, the fourth summit brought together 60 AU and EU leaders that discussed the future of the relation between the two continents and bolster their ties.