Africa: Referees Kick Off Journey to Morocco 2018

With barely a month to the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Morocco 2018, referees have launched preparations for a place at the final tournament.

Forty-four (44) referees and assistant referees are in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, for a five-day training programme to select the match officials for the final tournament scheduled for the Moroccan in the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangiers and Agadir.

The course, from 27 November to 1 December 2017, has in attendance prospective match officials from 35 Member Associations, vying for a place on the roster for the fifth edition of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

The seminar is in two parts; theoretical sessions which include topics such as technical and tactical analysis of the game, reviewing of video clips of matches amongst others and practical sessions with players which was held at the Technical Centre of the Egyptian Football Association.

Another topic of interest is the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to be experimented for the first time on the continent during the CHAN.

The participants also underwent medical screening to check their general health status and physical condition.

CAF Refereeing Manager, Eddy Maillet, said the referees for the final tournament of the Total CHAN Morocco 2018 will be named after the five-day course after a critical assessment of each participant with the support of members of the CAF Referees Committee who are also present.

