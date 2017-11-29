Africa: Medical Experts Discuss Protection of Players in Cairo

Medical experts from the continent and beyond have assembled in Cairo, Egypt, for the CAF Medical Seminar, to discuss relevant issues related to improving the medical aspect of the game on the continent.

The seminar scheduled for 27-29 November and under the theme "protect the actors of the game" serves as a platform to discuss the latest technological and scientific methods with the medical experts with the aim of protecting the healthcare of the key actors - players.

Topics for discussion include Emergencies: the heart of the African footballer, with emphasis on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillators (AED). Others are fight against doping in Africa, age determination (U-17 & U-20) and epidemiology of injuries during elite competitions.

Participants will also discuss the innovative idea of CAF Medical Centres of Excellence, where quality healthcare will be provided to footballers and athletes.

Opening the seminar, president of the CAF Medical Committee, Adoum Djibrine, emphasized that the three-day seminar was part of the recommendations by the medical group during the historic CAF Symposium last July in Morocco.

"We have gathered our experts in the medical field to join us in the ever-permanent concern to improve the health of players in this ever-changing world in the scientific and technological fields," Djibrine said.

On his part, vice president of the CAF Medical Committee, Dr Yacince Zerguini, highlighted the determination of his committee to explore all scientific and medical solutions to improve the medical aspect of the game, whilst pushing for extensive research to help determine the causes of sudden cardiac deaths among footballers.

On the sidelines of the seminar, the newly constituted CAF Medical Committee will hold its maiden meeting on Tuesday, 28 November 2017 in Cairo.

Over 40 sports medical experts as well as resource persons from FIFA and AFC are taking part in the event.