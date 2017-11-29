Namibia: Coaches Castigate NPL Inferno

A number of MTC Namibia Premier League coaches have expressed dismay at the way fixtures are arranged this season, especially early afternoon games when the sun is very hot.

Brian Isaacs said his Civics players struggled in the heat at Rundu during the first round of play.

"The heat was unbearable, and I wonder what will happen to the players if we continue playing in this heat," he said, saying games in the early afternoon pose a health risk to players.

His sentiments were echoed by Gebhardt Hengari of Mighty Gunners, who criticised the NPL for scheduling their match against Citizens at 15h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium last Saturday.

"Only one game is being played here today (Saturday), and one tomorrow (Sunday). So, why did they say we must play at 15h00? We could have played at 17h00. This stadium is too hot because of the synthetic turf here," he stressed.

He added that while he understands that there is a shortage of stadia in the capital, the NPL is duty-bound to protect the players.

"Players are getting blisters. It is difficult to play good football as the players concentrate on their burning feet rather than playing football," Hengari charged.

Citizens' coach George Ochurub said the NPL management must attend the games to witness first-hand the effects of the heat at the stadium.

He said they train at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at night, and struggle to play there in the daytime heat.

NPL administrator Tovey ||Hoëbeb said the NPL was not to blame, as the teams are given the fixtures well in advance.

"Why can't these teams call the office and officially request that they play the games in the late afternoons or early evenings? Black Africa and African Stars called us well in advance to request that their game for Round 10 be moved to Tuesday evening, and we granted them that permission," explained ||Hoëbeb.

He expressed disappointment with the clubs, stating that they adopted the fixtures before the start of the season with the full understanding of the times the games would be played.

He further said the league administrators are aware of the threats posed not only by the heat, but also by the rain or cold.

"A lot of considerations were taken into account when we drew up the fixtures. The clubs are aware of these considerations, especially the lack of facilities in Windhoek, and the distances between towns," he noted.

Nampa