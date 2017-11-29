29 November 2017

Nigeria: WARDC Tasks Govt On Gender-Based Violence

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Federal Government has been advised to urgently create more institutions that can address the root causes of gender-based violence, the impunity that often goes with the scourge, implement policies and enact laws that can support victims and survivors.

According to the Founding Director, Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, who made this appeal in commemoration of this year's global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, curtailing gender-based violence is crucial to national growth.

Dr. Akiyode-Afolabi said: "Gender-based violence is hindering national productivity as it is occurring amongst people in the productive age group, who have to deal with its physical and psychological consequences.

"This year alone, WARDC received and responded to about 2,151 cases of gender-based violence, including rape, acid attacks, molestation, wife beating and corporal punishment."

She, however, commended Ogun State House of Assembly on the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill, calling on Governor Ibikunle Amosu to ensure the bill becomes a law as soon as possible.

She revealed the commencement of a two-week public awareness programme by WARDC, tagged Leave No One Behind: Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, which will feature football matches in Lagos, Bauchi, Borno and Ogun states.

