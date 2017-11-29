28 November 2017

South Africa: Thieves Ditch Shipping Container With Chicken Product Worth R400 000

A stolen trailer carrying a 12-metre shipping container with 24 tonnes of chicken, valued at about R400 000, has been recovered in Verulam, north of Durban, police and private security said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the trailer and container packed with chicken was spotted on the side of the road near Osindisweni Hospital in Verulam at about 06:00 on Tuesday.

"Police were alerted and the initial investigation revealed that they were stolen from Umbilo (Durban). The trailer and the container were handed back to their lawful owner," she said.

No arrest has been made at this stage and police investigations are continuing.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said it was established that the stolen goods were valued at approximately R400 000.

"It is alleged that the contents of the shipping container were imported from Brazil... The contents of the container are generally used to manufacture processed chicken products such as polony, sausages and burgers," he said.

He said it was believed that the suspects had stolen the wrong trailer as they had intended on stealing one containing dressed poultry.

