Angola: New Organic for Ministerial Departments

Luanda — Fifteen institutions, including support agencies and ministries, got approved on Tuesday, by the Council of Ministers, their organic statutes, in the framework of the process of adapting the organization and the functioning of the Government to its new organization.

In the ordinary session of Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the statutes of the organs of support to the Vice President of the Republic, the Ministries of National Defense, Mineral Resources and Petroleum, as well as Territorial Planning and Housing were approved.

The statutes of the Ministries of Energy and Water were also approved; Higher Education, Science, Technologies and Innovation; Agriculture and Forestry; Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women; Education, as well as Youth and Sports.

The list continues with the approval of the statutes of the Ministries of Transport; of the Environment; Telecommunications and Information Technology; Territory Administration and State Reforms; and the Council of Ministers.

The Cabinet meeting endorsed the transitional procedure for the special care system of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), which establishes specific rules for the exceptional transition from the staff of this service to the special regime of careers.

According to the final communiqué of the 2nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers to which Angop had access, the meeting also approved the remuneration status of the special career of the Criminal Investigation Service.

This is a measure laying down the specific rules for determining the basic salary of the staff assigned to that scheme.

The Council of Ministers also approved an agreement between the governments of the Republic of Angola and South Africa, and one with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, on the exemption of visas in ordinary passports that will come into force as from December 1, 2017.