28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Participates in Zone 4 in Open Water

Luanda — The athletes Luyane Costa from 1º de Agosto and Rafaela Santo from Clube Náutico represent as from 1- 2 December, 2017 the national junior swimming team, which compete in zone 4, in open water, in the Mauritius Island.

The two swimmers were summoned for their performance in the recent competitions on Luanda island, Angop learnt on Monday from the Angolan Swimming Federation (FAN) deputy chairperson Ana Lima.

During the competition, Luyene Costa will swim 5 kilometers, where the title holder is her compatriot Pedro Pinotes, who won the 2016 edition in the same country. Rafaela Santo will compete in the 3-kilometer competition.

