29 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Top Islamic State Commander in Somalia Killed in U.S. Airstrike

Somalia government has identified the militant killed in the Monday IS airstrike as a top pro Islamic State commander. In a statement issued via Twitter by the Information Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman the militant is said to be Abdulaziz Gure a logistics commander.

"A top ISIS Commander was killed in an airstrike yesterday in Boholle,70 km east of Bossaso, details will be revealed soon" Minister Osman tweeted.

Radio Dalsan learnt through security sources that the slain commander is Abdulaziz Gure and not Sheikh Mumin the leader of the Pro Isis group in Somalia as earlier thought.

Monday's airstrike brings the number of US strikes in Somalia this year 28 strikes against Al-Shabab and 2 against pro-Islamic State militants.

Somalia

