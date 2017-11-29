Angola: TAAG Increases Flights to Lunda Norte

Luanda — Angola Airlines TAAG plans to increase the frequency of its flights to Dundo City, eastern Lunda Norte Province, starting on Thursday, 30, to improve client's service.

According to a communiqué sent to Angop, the Angolan airline company will operate with three weekly flights to Dundo City on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leaving behind the two flights per week.

The company said that ongoing new frequency implies the adaptation of the timetable for the destinations Luena, Soyo and Namibe.

According to the document, flights from Thursday to Luena are suspended, while flights to Soyo and Namibe will be subject to a schedule adjustment.

For TAAG, the changes will bring significant improvements to the supply and the demand for mobility of customers and passengers.