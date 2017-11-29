28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: TAAG Increases Flights to Lunda Norte

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola Airlines TAAG plans to increase the frequency of its flights to Dundo City, eastern Lunda Norte Province, starting on Thursday, 30, to improve client's service.

According to a communiqué sent to Angop, the Angolan airline company will operate with three weekly flights to Dundo City on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leaving behind the two flights per week.

The company said that ongoing new frequency implies the adaptation of the timetable for the destinations Luena, Soyo and Namibe.

According to the document, flights from Thursday to Luena are suspended, while flights to Soyo and Namibe will be subject to a schedule adjustment.

For TAAG, the changes will bring significant improvements to the supply and the demand for mobility of customers and passengers.

Angola

Deputy Governor Calls for Combating Domestic Violence

The vice Governor for the Social, Economic and Political Affairs of coastal Cuanza Sul, Joaquim Almeida Júnior on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.