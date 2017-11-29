28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Lands in Abidjan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abidjan — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, landed this afternoon in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, to participate in the 5th African Union - European Union Summit, to be held from 29 to 30 November, under the motto "invest in youth for a sustainable future."

At the Félix Houphouet Boigny Airport, the Angolan Head of State, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was received by the Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara.

The African Union (AU) Summit - European Union (EU) expected to start aims to analyze the future of Africa-Europe relations, focusing on investment in youth, as 60% of the African population has less than 25 years.

The meeting is also going to assess partnership in the fields of peace and security, governance, democracy, human rights, migration, mobility, investment, trade, skills development and job creation.

The 4th AU-EU Summit also took place in Abidjan in 2014 and brought together more than 60 leaders from both continents.

Angola

Deputy Governor Calls for Combating Domestic Violence

The vice Governor for the Social, Economic and Political Affairs of coastal Cuanza Sul, Joaquim Almeida Júnior on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.