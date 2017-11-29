Angola: Head of State Lands in Abidjan

Abidjan — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, landed this afternoon in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, to participate in the 5th African Union - European Union Summit, to be held from 29 to 30 November, under the motto "invest in youth for a sustainable future."

At the Félix Houphouet Boigny Airport, the Angolan Head of State, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was received by the Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara.

The African Union (AU) Summit - European Union (EU) expected to start aims to analyze the future of Africa-Europe relations, focusing on investment in youth, as 60% of the African population has less than 25 years.

The meeting is also going to assess partnership in the fields of peace and security, governance, democracy, human rights, migration, mobility, investment, trade, skills development and job creation.

The 4th AU-EU Summit also took place in Abidjan in 2014 and brought together more than 60 leaders from both continents.