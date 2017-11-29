South Africa: Man Kills Wife, Two Sons Before Hanging Himself

Four bodies have been discovered inside a house at Ikageng near Potchefstroom in the North West, police said on Tuesday.

One of the bodies was that of a 46-year-old man, who was found hanging from the roof. It is believed that he killed his 30-year-old wife and two sons in a domestic violence dispute on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said, according to information available to police, the husband had an argument with his wife before they went to bed on Monday night.

"The husband allegedly went to the children's bedroom, where he took the boys. He then instructed his 13-year-old stepdaughter to go and search for her mother in the township," Funani explained.

When the stepdaughter returned, she discovered her father's body and then went to the neighbours who alerted the police.

"The police are investigating three counts of murder.... The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage," Funani said.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane expressed her condolences to the family.

She said it was disturbing to see such incidents at the time when the 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children was taking place in the country.

Motswenyane also urged members of the community to use the services of available professionals to resolve their disputes.

Source: News24