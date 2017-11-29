Angola: Deputy Governor Calls for Combating Domestic Violence

Sumbe — The vice Governor for the Social, Economic and Political Affairs of coastal Cuanza Sul, Joaquim Almeida Júnior on Tuesday called on all citizens to contribute to fight against domestic violence and make their homes happy.

The official who was speaking at the opening of a lecture on the fight against domestic violence, in the context of the 16 days of activism, added that "the time has come for society as a whole to contribute to the construction of a cohesive, peaceful and harmonious, "he said.

He said it was necessary to practice good habits "in our homes, so that we have healthy families and without conflicts," said Joaquim Júnior.