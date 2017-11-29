Angola: Government Ensures Public Administration Staff

Luanda — Better utilization of the professional and technical capacity of the national staff in service in the public administration should be done, as part of the merger of some ministries underway in the country.

The objective is to mitigate the economic and social effects that the implementation of the new organic would cause to the life of these civil servants.

According to the Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Frederico Cardoso, the Government will study opportunities that aim to guarantee the occupation according to the profile of employees and institutions.

Frederico Cardoso, speaking on Tuesday at the end of a session of the Council of Ministers, considers the task demanding, but believes that mergers can make ministries more efficient.

The Council of Ministers, meeting in its second ordinary session, approved, among other documents, the statutes of the organs of support to the Vice President of the Republic, 13 ministerial departments and the Council of Ministers.