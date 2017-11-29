Kenya: Israel to Intensify Cooperation With Kenya, Says PM Netanyahu

press release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is set to intensify its cooperation with Kenya, especially in the areas of security and agriculture.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said his Government believes in the advancement of Africa and was ready to work with Kenya and other countries to help them achieve their goals.

The Israeli Prime Minister was speaking at State House, Nairobi, during a luncheon hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in honour of visiting Heads of States and heads of delegations.

"This is my third visit to Africa and second to Kenya, we believe in the future of Africa, we love Africa and I would like very much not only to cooperate but also with the African Union," said the Israeli Prime Minister.

The Israeli Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with President Kenyatta, which focused on deepening cooperation in trade, security and agriculture.

The Prime Minister said it was because of his country's desire to work with Africa that his government was seeking to be given an observer mission status in the African Union.

"I hope we will all find away to help Israel have an observer status in the African Union because we can help build a better future for Africa," The Israeli PM said.

He said challenges of terrorism facing the world could only be tackled through cooperation between governments.

"If we work together we will defeat the barbarians. Our people deserve better lives and we can provide that for them," said the Israeli PM.

The Israeli leader said his country is ready to use its advanced technology in various fields of human endeavour to ensure African countries achieve their development goals.

He said through its technological advancements in water, agriculture and power generation Israel would want to partner with the countries of Africa in achieving their goals.

"Israel is working in water, agriculture, cyber security in information technology, in every field of human endeavour. We believe we can better lives for our people every where but first in Africa," he said

The Israeli leader congratulated President Kenyatta for his re-election, saying the mandate given to him by Kenyans accords him the opportunity to improve the lives of all citizens.

He assured President Kenyatta that he would partner with him in achieving development goals for the nation.