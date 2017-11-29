28 November 2017

Kenya: President Kenyatta Holds Bilateral Talks With Rwanda, Zambia and Namibia Presidents

President Uhuru Kenyatta this evening held bilateral talks with the Presidents of Rwanda, Zambia and Namibia.

President Kenyatta's talks with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda focused on the strengthening of the East African Community.

Kenya and Rwanda are already championing the fast tracking of the integration of the EAC community. The two countries have already eased the movement of goods and people within their territories.

President Kenyatta also discussed measures of boosting trade and bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Zambia at a meeting with President Edgar Lungu. President Lungu wants Kenya to support his nation through sharing expertise in the horticulture sector. Zambia also wants to develop closer ties with Kenya in promoting tourism.

President Hage Geingob of Namibia expressed his confidence in Kenya as a strategic partner with the South West African nation.

The two leaders discussed measures to increase trade cooperation between Kenya and Namibia.

President Kenyatta also held bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focusing on security, trade and agriculture.

The leaders were among the Heads of State and Government who visited Kenya to witness the swearing-in of President Kenyatta for his second term.

The bilateral talks were held at State House, Nairobi, shortly after the conclusion of a State Luncheon hosted in honour of the visiting leaders.

Delegations from 47 countries joined thousands of Kenyans at the Kasarani Sports Complex to witness the historic event.

