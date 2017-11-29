28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: More Than a Dozen Get Registered for Yearend Race in Luanda

Luanda — At least 15 local athletes have confirmed their participation in the 62nd edition of the yearend race dubbed "São Silvestre" on 31 December.

Angop learned from the Angolan Athletics Federation that each participants should pay 500 kwanzas to get registered.

The other registration posts will open on December 1st and close on the 28th. The participants will receive kits for the competition.

The runners can get registered in some posts located in Nova Vida Urbanisation, Cidadela Desportiva, Ilha do Cabo, Cazenga Historic Landmark, Casa da Juventude in Viana, Administração do Cacuaco and Kilamba satellite city.

The event is also expected to bring together athletes from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

The winner will receive USD 5000 (equivalent in local Kwanza currency).

The 39 million kwanzas-event is expected to gather 3,000 participants.

