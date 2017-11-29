28 November 2017

South Africa: Taxi Driver Shot Dead in Altercation With Hitchhiker, Motorist

A minibus taxi driver was shot dead in what appeared to be a tussle between taxi drivers and a hitchhiker and a motorist on Church Street in Polokwane on Tuesday, the provincial department of transport and community safety said.

Reports indicated that a vehicle owner had stopped by the roadside to give a hitchhiker a lift to an unknown destination when he was approached by a group of taxi drivers, the department said in a statement.

A war of words ensued and ended with one of the taxi drivers involved in the confrontation being shot dead.

MEC Makoma Makhurupetje expressed her concern following the incident.

She called for calm and said she hoped that there would be no acts of retaliation from both sides.

"Let us allow the police to do their work as they are well-equipped and trained for the work," she said.

At this stage it is not clear who pulled the trigger, leading to the death of the taxi driver, but police are investigating, said Makhurupetje.

The MEC encouraged commuters to use registered public transport, also making it clear that taxi owners have no right to "bully" hitchhikers.

She encouraged taxi associations to engage with the department and the local municipality concerned, on issues that they think are affecting their business so that they can be resolved within the prescripts of the law.

Source: News24

