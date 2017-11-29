As from Thursday, the Delta Drone Tuks Rugby7's women's team will be on a quest to complete a hat-trick of international tournament victories when they take to the field for the Emirates Dubai Sevens Tournament.

Earlier this season the Tuks team won the Stanlisas Sevens Tournament in France, and were then victorious in the Munchen October Fest Tournament. Another highlight was playing in the final in Rome.

Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Tuks captain) is quietly confident about the team's prospects for the Dubai Tournament. 'I think on paper this is certainly one of the best Tuks teams. The challenge will be to make sure that we make it work on the field. I'm sure we will. There's a sense of anticipation amongst the players. It's if they cannot wait to go out and play - always a good sign.'

Tuks have a good track record in Dubai. In the past when there was only one women's competition they twice managed to qualify for the semi-final and twice won the plate-final. One of their best victories was beating the US women's team.

The Tuks team are now competing in the International Invitational Tournament - a competition for players who are not part of the Women Sevens World Series.

In Thursday's first game Tuks will play against the Tabusoro Angels, a combined team of the best players from Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Tuks also have a few international players. Maryna Borodina from Ukraine and Marie Menanteau from France have joined the team as well as Isabella Paetzold (Germany).

Paetzold, who finished school last year, is taking a gap-year to experience the South African lifestyle and learn rugby.

She used to be a talented 100m hurdler, but after seeing her friend play rugby, decided she wasn't going to miss out on the fun. She was hooked on rugby the first time she touched the ball.

'Rugby is such an exciting game,' says Paetzold (pictured right). 'That's why when I decided to come out to South Africa I decided I want to learn as much as possible from the best. It's a great honour for me to be playing for Tuks and I hope I don't disappoint the team.'

Paetzold will be playing for Tuks until April which means she will also tour with the team to Fiji at the end of January.

According to her, more female athletes in Germany are starting to play sevens rugby, but it will be a few years before the country will be a force in international sevens rugby.