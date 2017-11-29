South Africa: Manana Co-Accused Must Pay R30 000 or Spend Eight Months in Prison

Two men, who helped former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana assault three women, were sentenced to a fine of R30 000 or eight months direct imprisonment in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Cyril Madonsela and his co-accused Thulani Mdaka were also ordered to attend eight weeks of anger management, decision making and substance abuse programmes.

Madonsela, 35, and Mdaka, 30, also had to complete 300 hours of community service.

Magistrate Saras Naidoo said the offence was violent and Madonsela and Mdaka were not in control of their anger.

"Both females were unarmed and harmless at the time. Not only did they suffer physical trauma, but emotional trauma too," Naidoo said.

Naidoo added that the incident had happened during Women's Month.

In October, Madonsela and Mdaka both pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following their involvement in the assault of three women at Cubaña, in Fourways, Johannesburg, on August 6.

Madonsela and Mdaka have no previous convictions.

A video of the assault surfaced on social media and sparked widespread condemnation.

Earlier this month, Manana paid a R100 000 fine to avoid 12 months' imprisonment.

He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and to complete a rehabilitation programme.

In addition, Manana must pay the victims a total of R26 680.46.

Source: News24