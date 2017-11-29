28 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Manana Co-Accused Must Pay R30 000 or Spend Eight Months in Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two men, who helped former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana assault three women, were sentenced to a fine of R30 000 or eight months direct imprisonment in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Cyril Madonsela and his co-accused Thulani Mdaka were also ordered to attend eight weeks of anger management, decision making and substance abuse programmes.

Madonsela, 35, and Mdaka, 30, also had to complete 300 hours of community service.

Magistrate Saras Naidoo said the offence was violent and Madonsela and Mdaka were not in control of their anger.

"Both females were unarmed and harmless at the time. Not only did they suffer physical trauma, but emotional trauma too," Naidoo said.

Naidoo added that the incident had happened during Women's Month.

In October, Madonsela and Mdaka both pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following their involvement in the assault of three women at Cubaña, in Fourways, Johannesburg, on August 6.

Madonsela and Mdaka have no previous convictions.

A video of the assault surfaced on social media and sparked widespread condemnation.

Earlier this month, Manana paid a R100 000 fine to avoid 12 months' imprisonment.

He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and to complete a rehabilitation programme.

In addition, Manana must pay the victims a total of R26 680.46.

Source: News24

South Africa

Treasury Covering Up Grand-Scale Corruption At Rail Agency

For almost a year, National Treasury has kept the lid on almost 200 investigations into PRASA contracts which show that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.