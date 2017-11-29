South Africa: Basic Education On End of 2017 National Senior Certificate Examinations

press release

Today marks the end of the 2017 National Senior Certificate Examination as candidates wrote Agricultural Science and Design in the morning and afternoon sessions respectively. A total of 802 636 candidates, 634 527 of those who are fulltime learners sat for the Examination, that began on 16 October 2017.

"The 2017 NSC Examinations have been free of any major incident and the department would like to thank those learners and the commitment of teachers who worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that candidates were prepared and that the integrity of the NSC Examinations continues to be upheld," said Basic Education Minister Mrs Angie Motshekga.

This year, the department placed increased emphasis on security and the protection of the integrity of the NSC Examinations. This was done to mitigate the impact of anticipated risks associated with the storage and movement of examination scripts. The department did so by employing the "Just in Time" printing approach which allowed for examination scripts to be printed as close as logistically possible to the writing of the examination.

The task of marking millions of examination scripts has already begun in Gauteng and Limpopo. The remaining provinces are due to commence tomorrow. There are 44 911 markers and 144 marking centers across the country checking more than 10 million answer sheets.

Despite minor disruptions caused by protest marches that took place during this period, these presented no significant threat to the administration of the 2017 NSC Examinations and the Department acknowledges all candidates, teachers and invigilators who have made the process largely incident-free.

Minister Motshekga will release the examination results on Thursday 4 January 2018 and learners will be able to receive their results at their school or Examination Centre on Friday 5 January 2018.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education