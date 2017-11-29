29 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Outrage Over Police Officers Caught on Camera Clobbering Women

By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenyans have come out to condemn police officers who were caught on camera brutalizing women during violent confrontations with Nasa supporters on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Photos of police officers in full anti-riot beating up women during a planned Nasa memorial rally at Jacaranda grounds have been widely shared on social media.

The officers also allegedly lobbed teargas canisters into residential houses in estates where there were confrontations between the police and protesters.

Kayole, Umoja and Tena estates are some of the residential areas where the police clashed with Nasa supporters.

The apparent police brutality has caught the attention of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga who challenged the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecution to take action.

His viewers were shared by a cross section of Kenyans on Twitter are demanding for action to be taken against the responsible police officers.

