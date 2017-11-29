South Africa: MEC Gwen Ramokgopa Launches Gauteng Gp Care Cell, 29 Nov

press release

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr. Gwen Ramokgopa together with the Foundation for Professional Development (FPD) and Professional Provider Organisation (PPO) Services will tomorrow launch the first Gauteng GP Care Cell.

With this collaboration, the Gauteng Health Department will leverage on the capacity of private general practitioners (GPs) to create additional HIV Testing Services (HTS) and Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) programme of drug initiation, management and retention capacity outside of public sector health facilities in a controlled manner.

A number of General Practioners with and without dispensing licenses and community pharmacies will be organised into a network, i.e. care cells, in order to provide high quality HIV services in line with standard treatment guidelines.

