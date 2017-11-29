TWELVE clubs have confirmed to compete in the 5th edition of Tanzania Koshien National Baseball Championship for secondary schools, scheduled to begin tomorrow at the Azania Secondary School in Dar es Salaam.

The competition to run for three days will see secondary schools from Mbeya, Ruvuma, Mwanza, Dodoma, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar competing for top honours.

Secretary General of the Tanzania Baseball and Softball Association (TaBSA), Alpherio Nchimbi, said the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Juliana Shonza, is expected to be the guest of honour in the opening of the championship.

He said the competition will also involve two clubs Tigers from Ilala and Giants of Temeke Municipalities in Dar es Salaam. The two clubs are formed by students, who completed Form Four, this year.

"The aim of the competition is to identify new talents and develop them as the country seeks to form a formidable team to compete in various international tournaments," he said.

He said from this event, TaBSA will pick players, who will form the national Under-23 team, which will compete in the East African Baseball Competition, expected to be held in Mwanza region, next month.